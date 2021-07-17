Elysian (ELY) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $514,792.00

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. During the last seven days, Elysian has traded 27.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Elysian has a total market cap of $136,093.64 and approximately $514,792.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elysian coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00048362 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00014025 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $249.34 or 0.00793438 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005859 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Elysian Profile

ELY is a coin. It launched on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

Buying and Selling Elysian

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

