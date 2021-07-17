eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Director Ltd. Enervest Sells 7,600,000 Shares

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,600,000 shares of eMagin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $109,060,000.00.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EMAN traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.75. 333,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,816. The company has a market capitalization of $198.74 million, a PE ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.68. eMagin Co. has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.41.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EMAN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eMagin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of eMagin in a research note on Friday, May 14th.
eMagin Company Profile
eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.
