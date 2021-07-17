Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) Shares Gap Down to $8.61

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.61, but opened at $8.40. Enable Midstream Partners shares last traded at $8.41, with a volume of 6,106 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Enable Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Enable Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.92.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.79 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enable Midstream Partners, LP will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENBL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 266.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,847,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,450,000 after buying an additional 2,069,519 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enable Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,643,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 10,230.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,662,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,771,000 after buying an additional 1,646,071 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,936,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,347,000 after buying an additional 694,521 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 939.6% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 722,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after buying an additional 652,575 shares during the period. 11.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering and processing services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Anadarko and Williston basins for its producer customers.

