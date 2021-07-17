Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Trading Down 0.4%

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) shares dropped 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $79.39 and last traded at $79.60. Approximately 609,672 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 529,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.89.

EHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.60.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 12.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,467,000 after purchasing an additional 142,797 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 9.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,928,000 after buying an additional 70,509 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 65.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 10,179 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 18.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the first quarter valued at about $480,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

