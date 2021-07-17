Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Raised to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Wolfe Research currently has $13.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $12.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Energy Transfer from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Energy Transfer from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Energy Transfer from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Energy Transfer has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Energy Transfer’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently -338.89%.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Ray W. Washburne acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,052.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 45.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,865,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,462,000 after buying an additional 899,194 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 4.6% during the second quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 501,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 22,212 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 37.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

