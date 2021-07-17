Enigma Trading 8.8% Lower This Week (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 16th. Enigma has a total market cap of $1.40 million and $2.66 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Enigma has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. One Enigma coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000319 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.83 or 0.00368625 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002825 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000222 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00012514 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $496.48 or 0.01580067 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma Coin Profile

ENG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,957,721 coins. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

