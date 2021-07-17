Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.29% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Enlivex is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, developing an allogeneic drug pipeline for immune system rebalancing. Immune system rebalancing is critical for the treatment of life-threatening immune and inflammatory conditions which involve hyper-expression of cytokines (Cytokine Release Syndrome) and for which there are no approved treatments (unmet medical needs), as well as solid tumors immune-checkpoint rebalancing. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday.

ENLV stock opened at $7.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.12. Enlivex Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $29.40.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Enlivex Therapeutics by 453.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 12,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, an off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into homeostatic state. Resetting non-homeostatic macrophages into homeostatic state is critical for immune system rebalancing and resolution of life-threatening conditions.

