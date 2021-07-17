Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Trading Up 4.4%

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) shares were up 4.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $243.83 and last traded at $242.89. Approximately 1,347 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 50,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $232.73.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $243.50.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $12.98 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $103.03 million during the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 77.04% and a return on equity of 40.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enstar Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Enstar Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Enstar Group by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Enstar Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Enstar Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,858,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. 67.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enstar Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

