Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $133.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

Get Entegris alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Entegris has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.40.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $112.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.09. Entegris has a 52 week low of $57.61 and a 52 week high of $126.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.18 and a beta of 1.26.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.05 million. Entegris had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

In other Entegris news, Director Brian F. Sullivan sold 2,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $293,947.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,167,129.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $919,920.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,316 shares of company stock worth $3,596,263. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 123.0% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 363,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,623,000 after buying an additional 200,396 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Entegris by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Entegris by 169.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 349,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,060,000 after purchasing an additional 219,539 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Entegris by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,884,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,440,437,000 after purchasing an additional 678,294 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Entegris by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 630,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,511,000 after purchasing an additional 337,883 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entegris (ENTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.