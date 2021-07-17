Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Short Interest Update

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the June 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ENZN traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.61. 37,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,951. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.63. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.85.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, licenses drug products. Its marketed drug products include PegIntron and Sylatron. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

