Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Short Interest Update

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the June 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS ENZN traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.61. 37,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,951. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.63. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.85.
Enzon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
