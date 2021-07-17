EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,070 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 91.8% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

VTEB opened at $55.53 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $54.05 and a 1 year high of $55.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.23.

