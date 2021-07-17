EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,134 V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,134 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VFC. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in V.F. by 198.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in V.F. by 110.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in V.F. by 66.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in V.F. in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on V.F. in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on V.F. from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.69.

VFC stock opened at $77.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 74.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $57.59 and a 1 year high of $90.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.45.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 149.62%.

In other news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,790.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.