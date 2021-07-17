EP Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $103.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.46. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $108.75.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $370.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.