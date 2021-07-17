EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $411,000 Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 53.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth about $1,580,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth about $4,616,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,841,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 238.1% in the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,472,000 after acquiring an additional 10,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $2,131,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,560.49 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,094.93 and a twelve month high of $1,626.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,430.24. The stock has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.51, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total value of $2,571,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,873 shares in the company, valued at $18,996,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $141,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,309 shares of company stock worth $19,365,245. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,476.00 to $1,602.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,666.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

