EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,244 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 67.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in A. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 11,150 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the period.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,265,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 9,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,222,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,249,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,853 shares of company stock worth $6,394,507.

Shares of A opened at $148.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.27. The firm has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.98, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $92.69 and a one year high of $151.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on A. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Societe Generale upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.84.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

