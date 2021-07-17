EP Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 15,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 19.3% during the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 20.6% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 25.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $68.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $78.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.77.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.06%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Redburn Partners upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.22.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 19,496 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $1,288,490.64. Also, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,156.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

