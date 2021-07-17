EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $861.32 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) will announce sales of $861.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $857.20 million and the highest is $872.70 million. EPAM Systems posted sales of $632.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full year sales of $3.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.53 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. VTB Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $463.50.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.54, for a total value of $1,527,756.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,553.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.27, for a total transaction of $562,837.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,400,889.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,781 shares of company stock valued at $80,277,062 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPAM stock traded down $10.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $527.71. 243,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,392. The company has a 50 day moving average of $496.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $259.48 and a 52 week high of $545.40. The stock has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.10, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.36.

EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

