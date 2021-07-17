Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stake Lessened by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 7.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,143 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $42,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Equinix by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 90,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,211,000 after purchasing an additional 20,445 shares during the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. grew its holdings in Equinix by 6.7% during the first quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 2,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its position in shares of Equinix by 6.2% in the first quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 58,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 13.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,193,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,125,000 after buying an additional 145,182 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Equinix from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Equinix from $820.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $932.00 to $907.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $864.48.

In other news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.00, for a total value of $1,780,000.00. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,137,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,501 shares of company stock valued at $14,799,508. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $831.47 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $845.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $74.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $780.81.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

