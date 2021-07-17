Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Short Interest Down 20.9% in June

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,740,000 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the June 15th total of 8,520,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

EQNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Danske cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

EQNR stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,339,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,038,558. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.52. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. Research analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 125.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at about $30,204,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Equinor ASA by 14.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,097,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,652,000 after acquiring an additional 767,227 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at about $13,861,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Equinor ASA by 3,460.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 639,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,451,000 after acquiring an additional 621,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the third quarter valued at about $4,007,000.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.