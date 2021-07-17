Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:KALV)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.60). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.38) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.81) EPS.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KalVista Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

NASDAQ:KALV opened at $21.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.39 million, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.93. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $45.00.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09).

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, VP Michael David Smith sold 7,500 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $201,225.00. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,561 shares of company stock worth $4,543,382 over the last ninety days. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vivo Capital LLC increased its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the first quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,863,296 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,868,000 after acquiring an additional 245,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,559,488 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,062,000 after acquiring an additional 446,108 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 222.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,287,661 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,080,000 after acquiring an additional 887,951 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 606.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,133,772 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,117,000 after purchasing an additional 973,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.