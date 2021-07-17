Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Southwest Airlines Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the airline will post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.62). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LUV. Argus upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.45.

LUV stock opened at $49.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.23. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $30.24 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,791 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,859 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after buying an additional 33,322 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

