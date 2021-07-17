Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Short Interest Up 78.5% in June

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,320,000 shares, an increase of 78.5% from the June 15th total of 3,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of Equity Commonwealth stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $27.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,093,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,881. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.24. Equity Commonwealth has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 387.34 and a beta of 0.18.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.71 million. Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 0.51%. Equity Commonwealth’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the 1st quarter valued at $54,028,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,911,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,567 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter worth about $34,999,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,471,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,322,000 after purchasing an additional 881,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 1st quarter worth about $18,153,000. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

