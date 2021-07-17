Ergo (ERG) Achieves Market Cap of $164.20 Million

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 16th. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.13 or 0.00016390 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a market capitalization of $164.20 million and $1.42 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,294.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,876.39 or 0.05995954 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.16 or 0.01406518 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $120.95 or 0.00386480 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00132124 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.91 or 0.00619620 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00009297 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $122.58 or 0.00391695 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.21 or 0.00301048 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars.

