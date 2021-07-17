Eric Semler Buys 5,714,286 Shares of TheMaven, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVEN) Stock

TheMaven, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVEN) Director Eric Semler acquired 5,714,286 shares of TheMaven stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.70 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.20.
Shares of MVEN opened at $0.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.75. TheMaven, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $3.00.
About TheMaven
