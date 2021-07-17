Eric Semler Buys 5,714,286 Shares of TheMaven, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVEN) Stock

TheMaven, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVEN) Director Eric Semler acquired 5,714,286 shares of TheMaven stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.70 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.20.

Shares of MVEN opened at $0.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.75. TheMaven, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $3.00.

Get TheMaven alerts:

About TheMaven

TheMaven, Inc engages in software development and other related activities in the United States. The company operates the Maven platform, an online publishing platform that provides channel partners the ability to produce and manage editorially focused content and community interaction through tools and services; and provides advertising technology, techniques, and relationships that allow its channel partners to monetize online editorially focused content through various display and custom content advertising solutions.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for TheMaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TheMaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.