Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $26.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESQ opened at $23.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.06. The stock has a market cap of $185.57 million, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.16. Esquire Financial has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $26.79.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 million. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 25.22%. On average, equities analysts predict that Esquire Financial will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Esquire Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 771,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,607,000 after buying an additional 10,045 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 403,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,215,000 after purchasing an additional 20,841 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 380,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,521 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 109,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 34,607 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 17,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

