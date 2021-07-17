Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $332.00 to $344.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Essex Property Trust traded as high as $326.36 and last traded at $326.36, with a volume of 2031 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $325.50.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.56.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $795,548.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,602.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.28, for a total value of $846,046.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,481 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,778.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 32.1% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 50.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 65.21%.

About Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

