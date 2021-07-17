Ethereum Push Notification Service Hits Market Capitalization of $6.08 Million (PUSH)

Ethereum Push Notification Service (CURRENCY:PUSH) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 17th. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a total market capitalization of $6.08 million and $577,154.00 worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded 30.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can now be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00002423 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum Push Notification Service Coin Profile

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,921,780 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Push Notification Service

