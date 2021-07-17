Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.55

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.55 and last traded at $13.55, with a volume of 402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.77.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CUYTY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Etn. Fr. Colruyt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.61.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, and food service activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates 248 Colruyt stores, 145 OKay stores, 31 Bio-Planet stores, 45 Dreamland stores, 29 Dreambaby stores, and 3 Cru stores in Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as 85 Colruyt stores in France.

