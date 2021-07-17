Euclidean Capital Llc Sells 66,396 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) major shareholder Euclidean Capital Llc sold 66,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $2,258,127.96. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of ADPT traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.76. The stock had a trading volume of 731,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,313. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.41 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.97 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.45.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a negative net margin of 134.12%. The firm had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.53 million. Analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 352,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,184,000 after buying an additional 29,042 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 125.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 8,118 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,689,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,027,000 after purchasing an additional 170,882 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

