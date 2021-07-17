Eudaimonia Partners LLC Raises Stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 40.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 191.1% during the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 79.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 34.3% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 13.8% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stericycle alerts:

In related news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 24,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $1,848,302.19. Also, EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $98,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,718.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $69.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.46. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.81 and a 52-week high of $79.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -534.27, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.37.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.17 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet cut Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.