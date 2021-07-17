Eudaimonia Partners LLC Takes Position in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TCPC. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,945,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the first quarter valued at $2,857,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 17.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,079,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,927,000 after buying an additional 160,679 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 18.0% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 440,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after buying an additional 67,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $435,000. 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock TCP Capital stock opened at $14.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $809.89 million, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.69. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 102.51% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $41.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TCPC shares. TheStreet cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

