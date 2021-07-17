Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aemetis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Aemetis in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.50.

Get Aemetis alerts:

AMTX opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. Aemetis has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $27.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of -0.18.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $42.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.03 million. Equities research analysts expect that Aemetis will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Aemetis during the first quarter worth about $926,000. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aemetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,639,000. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,074,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Aemetis by 389.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 130,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 103,522 shares in the last quarter. 36.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It owns and operates an ethanol facility in the California Central Valley near Modesto; and a renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.