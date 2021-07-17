EvidenZ (BCDT) One Day Volume Tops $228,136.00

EvidenZ (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One EvidenZ coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000457 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EvidenZ has a total market cap of $5.47 million and $228,136.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EvidenZ has traded down 20% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00048473 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00013892 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $250.80 or 0.00798791 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005866 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000354 BTC.

EvidenZ Profile

BCDT is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,099,244 coins. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma . EvidenZ’s official website is www.bcdiploma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling EvidenZ

