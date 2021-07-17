EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) Short Interest Down 71.7% in June

EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 71.7% from the June 15th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXFO. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of EXFO during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EXFO during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of EXFO during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of EXFO by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EXFO during the 1st quarter worth $527,000. 9.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EXFO alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on EXFO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of EXFO in a report on Thursday, April 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of EXFO from $4.00 to $7.25 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of EXFO from $6.00 to $7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of EXFO to $7.50 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXFO traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,440. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.04. The stock has a market cap of $341.83 million, a P/E ratio of -49.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.02. EXFO has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). EXFO had a positive return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that EXFO will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

EXFO Company Profile

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for EXFO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXFO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.