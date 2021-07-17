Exxe Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXXA) Short Interest Down 56.6% in June

Exxe Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXXA) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,600 shares, a decline of 56.6% from the June 15th total of 183,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,761,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AXXA stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. Exxe Group has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05.

About Exxe Group

Exxe Group Inc focuses on real estate, sustainable technology, media, agribusiness, and financial services businesses. The company buys, develops, and manages real estate properties, including condominiums, hotels, vacation homes, residential complexes, senior living communities, offices, and self-storage facilities.

