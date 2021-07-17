Exxe Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXXA) Short Interest Down 56.6% in June

Exxe Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXXA) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,600 shares, a decline of 56.6% from the June 15th total of 183,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,761,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
AXXA stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. Exxe Group has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05.
About Exxe Group
