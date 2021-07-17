F.N.B. Co. (FNB) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 2nd

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $11.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.77. F.N.B. has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $13.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.34.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $305.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that F.N.B. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on FNB shares. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

