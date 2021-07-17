F.N.B. (FNB) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $305.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect F.N.B. to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $11.41 on Friday. F.N.B. has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $13.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Friday, May 21st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

