Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Receives $58.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.18.

A number of research firms have commented on FTCH. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTCH. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Farfetch during the 4th quarter valued at $2,552,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Farfetch during the 4th quarter valued at $906,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Farfetch by 408.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 258,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,493,000 after purchasing an additional 207,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Farfetch during the 4th quarter valued at $340,000. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

FTCH traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.32. 4,249,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,408,131. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.71. The company has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 3.31. Farfetch has a 52 week low of $20.18 and a 52 week high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $485.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.79 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 1,281.44% and a negative net margin of 150.27%. Farfetch’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Farfetch will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

