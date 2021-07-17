Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) CEO D Deverl Maserang II Buys 11,100 Shares

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) CEO D Deverl Maserang II purchased 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $99,345.00.

Shares of Farmer Bros. stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.16. 82,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,452. The company has a market cap of $181.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.34. Farmer Bros. Co. has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $13.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $93.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.37 million. Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 26.90% and a negative net margin of 12.60%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FARM. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Farmer Bros. in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Farmer Bros. in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Farmer Bros. by 98.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Farmer Bros. in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Farmer Bros. in the first quarter valued at $114,000. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on FARM shares. B. Riley upgraded shares of Farmer Bros. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

