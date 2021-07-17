Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Short Interest Down 22.0% in June

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 721,200 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the June 15th total of 924,400 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 223,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Shares of FSS stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.69. The company had a trading volume of 177,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,546. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.02. Federal Signal has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $43.77.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $278.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.07 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Federal Signal will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FSS. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,290,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $355,843,000 after purchasing an additional 254,866 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,062,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $78,976,000 after acquiring an additional 154,270 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 2.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,846,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $70,731,000 after acquiring an additional 38,442 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 21.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,521,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,271,000 after acquiring an additional 268,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 8.6% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,329,813 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,932,000 after purchasing an additional 104,984 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

