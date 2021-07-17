Federico Grossi Sells 500 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) insider Federico Grossi sold 500 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $32,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Federico Grossi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 8th, Federico Grossi sold 250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.68, for a total transaction of $16,420.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Federico Grossi sold 500 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total transaction of $30,920.00.

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $62.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.49. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $73.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 9.25, a current ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.63). Equities research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on APLS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.64.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 170.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

