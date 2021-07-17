Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $36.73 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

FITB has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.71.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $36.40 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $43.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In related news, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,066,364.95. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 162,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,785,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $1,502,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,579 shares of company stock worth $7,032,580 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FITB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth $32,000. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

