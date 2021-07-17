FIH Mobile (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.99. FIH Mobile shares last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 811 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.06.

About FIH Mobile (OTCMKTS:FXCNY)

FIH Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated manufacturing services for the handset industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asia, Europe, and America. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and trades handsets and communication products, as well as offers repair services.

