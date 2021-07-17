Financial Comparison: Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) & Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT)

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) and Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.8% of Alto Ingredients shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of Sensient Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Alto Ingredients shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Sensient Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Alto Ingredients has a beta of 3.06, indicating that its share price is 206% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sensient Technologies has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alto Ingredients and Sensient Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alto Ingredients $897.02 million 0.41 -$15.12 million $0.08 63.00 Sensient Technologies $1.33 billion 2.61 $109.47 million $2.79 29.48

Sensient Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Alto Ingredients. Sensient Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alto Ingredients, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Alto Ingredients and Sensient Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alto Ingredients 0 0 3 0 3.00 Sensient Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00

Alto Ingredients presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 98.41%. Sensient Technologies has a consensus price target of $90.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.42%. Given Alto Ingredients’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Alto Ingredients is more favorable than Sensient Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Alto Ingredients and Sensient Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alto Ingredients 1.82% 15.38% 8.25% Sensient Technologies 8.98% 13.29% 7.02%

About Alto Ingredients

Alto Ingredients, Inc. produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. It operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. The company offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners; alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used for corn oils and carbon dioxide. It also provides essential ingredients, such as dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distillers grains, and liquid feed used in commercial animal feed and pet food; and fuel-grade ethanol used as transportation fuel and distillers corn oil used as a biodiesel feedstock, as well as fuel-grade ethanol produced by third parties. In addition, the company offers transportation, storage, and delivery services through third-party service providers. It sells ethanol to integrated oil companies and gasoline marketers; essential ingredient feed products to dairies and feedlots; and corn oil to poultry and biodiesel customers. The company operates seven ethanol production facilities, including three plants in the Midwestern states of Illinois; and four plants located in the Western states of California, Oregon, and Idaho. The company was formerly known as Pacific Ethanol, Inc. and changed its name to Alto Ingredients, Inc. in January 2021. Alto Ingredients, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; fragrance products; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, personal care, and household-products industries. It also provides natural and synthetic color systems for use in foods, beverages, pharmaceuticals, and nutraceuticals; colors and other ingredients for cosmetics, such as active ingredients, solubilizers, and surface treated pigments; pharmaceutical and nutraceutical excipients, including colors, flavors, coatings, and nutraceutical ingredients; and technical colors for industrial applications under the Sensient Food Colors, Sensient Pharmaceutical Coating Systems, Sensient Cosmetic Technologies, and Sensient Industrial Colors trade names. The company was incorporated in 1882 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

