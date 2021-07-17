Financial Contrast: Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) vs. Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI)

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) and Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.9% of Farmland Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.5% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of Farmland Partners shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Farmland Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Gaming and Leisure Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Farmland Partners pays out 333.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Gaming and Leisure Properties pays out 77.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Farmland Partners has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Gaming and Leisure Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Gaming and Leisure Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

Farmland Partners has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gaming and Leisure Properties has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Farmland Partners and Gaming and Leisure Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmland Partners $50.69 million 7.53 $7.12 million $0.06 206.17 Gaming and Leisure Properties $1.15 billion 9.44 $505.71 million $3.45 13.55

Gaming and Leisure Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Farmland Partners. Gaming and Leisure Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Farmland Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Farmland Partners and Gaming and Leisure Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmland Partners 17.92% 2.15% 0.60% Gaming and Leisure Properties 45.76% 22.25% 6.07%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Farmland Partners and Gaming and Leisure Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmland Partners 0 2 0 0 2.00 Gaming and Leisure Properties 0 0 10 1 3.09

Farmland Partners currently has a consensus price target of $11.75, indicating a potential downside of 5.01%. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus price target of $49.55, indicating a potential upside of 5.98%. Given Gaming and Leisure Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gaming and Leisure Properties is more favorable than Farmland Partners.

Summary

Gaming and Leisure Properties beats Farmland Partners on 16 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc. is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia. We have approximately 26 crop types and over 100 tenants. The Company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, for U.S. federal income tax purposes, commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2014.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

