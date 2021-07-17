Financial Contrast: RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) versus Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM)

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) and Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get RLX Technology alerts:

4.8% of RLX Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.7% of Philip Morris International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Philip Morris International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for RLX Technology and Philip Morris International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RLX Technology 0 0 2 0 3.00 Philip Morris International 0 4 7 0 2.64

RLX Technology presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 281.10%. Philip Morris International has a consensus price target of $100.73, indicating a potential upside of 1.85%. Given RLX Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe RLX Technology is more favorable than Philip Morris International.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RLX Technology and Philip Morris International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RLX Technology $585.40 million 17.41 -$19.63 million N/A N/A Philip Morris International $76.05 billion 2.03 $8.06 billion $5.17 19.13

Philip Morris International has higher revenue and earnings than RLX Technology.

Profitability

This table compares RLX Technology and Philip Morris International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RLX Technology N/A N/A N/A Philip Morris International 11.20% -85.06% 21.18%

Summary

Philip Morris International beats RLX Technology on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

RLX Technology Company Profile

RLX Technology Inc., together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China. RLX Technology Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Relx Inc.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands. It also sells its products under the Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, and Philip Morris brands. In addition, the company owns various cigarette brands, such as Dji Sam Soe, Sampoerna A, and Sampoerna U in Indonesia; and Fortune and Jackpot in the Philippines. It markets and sells its products in the European Union, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia, Australia, Latin America, and Canada. Philip Morris International Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.