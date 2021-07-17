Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 292,652 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,274 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Financial Institutions were worth $8,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Financial Institutions by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,354,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,020,000 after purchasing an additional 75,954 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 1.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 426,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,905,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Financial Institutions by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Financial Institutions by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Financial Institutions by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 180,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,480,000 after acquiring an additional 26,440 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FISI opened at $29.10 on Friday. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $33.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.99. The company has a market cap of $460.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.17.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.51. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $50.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.19 million. On average, analysts predict that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

In related news, Director Andrew W. Dorn, Jr. purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.05 per share, with a total value of $35,255.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,080.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Financial Institutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

