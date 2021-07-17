FintruX Network (FTX) Hits Market Cap of $866,155.23

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. FintruX Network has a market cap of $866,155.23 and approximately $18,138.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FintruX Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FintruX Network has traded down 9.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00048556 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00013873 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.32 or 0.00802841 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005812 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

About FintruX Network

FintruX Network (FTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

FintruX Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FintruX Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

