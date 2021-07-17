First Bank to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts (NASDAQ:FRBA)

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for First Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 14th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.32. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for First Bank’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FRBA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Bank in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of First Bank stock opened at $13.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. First Bank has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $14.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.97.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $22.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.55 million. First Bank had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 26.52%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in First Bank by 310.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of First Bank by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in First Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 44.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

