First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $56.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FIRST FINL BANKSHARES, INC. is a registered multi-bank holding company. “

Separately, Truist boosted their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $48.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 0.89. First Financial Bankshares has a 1 year low of $26.71 and a 1 year high of $52.49.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $127.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.18 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 43.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 42.25%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards bought 29,765 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,550.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,169,154.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Denny bought 1,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,248.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 30,932 shares of company stock worth $1,571,673 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

